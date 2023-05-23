109-year-old woman shares the one piece of life advice everyone should follow

An 109-year-old woman has dished out some important life advice for people to follow.

Máirín Hughes, who lives in the Maryfield nursing home in Chapelizod, Dublin celebrated her birthday yesterday and reporters came to see what she had to say.

Speaking to the Irish Times, the woman who has lived through the two world wars and multiple other huge events in history handed out some advice about a life well spent.

“Live life to the full ... Not to waste any time, I think, is important,” she said.

She added: “I like reading a lot. I always make sure I have something to read. I like listening to music. I just like living.”

Hughes spent most of her life in Kerry and has lived on the nursing home grounds for over 30 years.

The home's director, Orla Quigg said, “Máirín is a super lady. She really is inspirational to all of us here."

She added, “She doesn’t like the fuss, she doesn’t see why she should be made a fuss of. She just does what she does, and she feels if you get up every morning, sure that’s enough.”

Sounds like a life well spent.

