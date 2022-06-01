What do mornings look like for Queen Elizabeth II?

According to royal sources, she has an intricate morning routine, including enjoying pricey chocolate biscuits, a tranquil bath, and a scrumptious breakfast.

That all sounds pretty heavenly!

So, if you are interested in following the daily routine of Her Majesty and tapping into your inner royal, read on.

7.30am - Pre-breakfast cup of tea

Regardless of where she is, the Queen is always woken up at this time every day and in the same way.

Her personal maid will lightly knock on the door, enters and places a tray with a silver pot of Twinings Earl Grey tea and milk next to her bed.

To accompany the snack, the Queen also has two of her favourite dark chocolate biscuits called Chocolate Olivers (which cost about £8.99 at Bakers & Larners) beside her China teacup and saucer.

Additionally, according to Brian Hoey, the author of At Home With The Queen, her staple show to listen to is BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.

8.00am - A nice dip in the bathtub

As the Queen drinks her first cup of tea in the morning, her maid will start to run her morning bath measured to exactly seven inches in depth. Royal staff further confirmed that she's not keen for her bath to be deeper.

The Queen even has a preference for the temperature of the bathwater and requires it to be tested with a wooden thermometer.

Afterwards, a dresser lays out her outfit for the day.

8.30am - Breakfast time!

With world-class chefs on hand, the Queen can eat whatever her heart desires for the day's most important meal.

However, it comes as a surprise that she tends to opt for a plastic bowl of Special K cereal or Wilkins and Sons marmalade on toast.

But on special occasions, she'll go for something fancier and will have scrambled eggs with smoked salmon with a grating of truffle.

9:30am - Let the sound of the bagpipes commence

The Queen spends every weekday morning listening to her kilted bagpiper play outside the window.

She then continues on with her day by going through her "fan mail" and important letters of sovereignty.

