GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser reveals truth about AI in gaming

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has spoken about the extent to which artificial intelligence (AI) is currently being using by companies developing games.

GTA 6's release date was recently delayed by Rockstar to 19 November 2026 to "allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve". Fans continue to wait for a new trailer, screenshots or official artwork.

GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new map details, leaks, rumours and speculation.

The indy100 GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest news, leaks, updates and reaction.

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser reveals truth about AI in gaming Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser speaking on Sunday Brunch Channel 4 Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has revealed the truth about the extent to which artificial intelligence (AI) is currently being using by companies developing games. Speaking on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, Houser said: "We [at Absurd Ventures] are making a game set in the same world [as A Better Paradise] but not exactly the same story. We started work on that 18 months ago and that will be a few years in development. "We are dabbling in using AI but the truth is, a lot of it is not as useful as some of the companies would have you believe yet. It's not going to solve all of the problems." Houser also spoke about how he sees the gaming industry going moving forward. "As with all things, it can either go somewhere really interesting or somewhere that gets overly focused on making money," he said. "There's always that danger with any commercial art form that they get distracted by money but there's still a big ceiling creatively to make these living narrative experiences. I think both will win." Houser spoke on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch about new book A Better Paradise - Volume One: An Aftermath which is out now through Absurd Ventures.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.