Taylor Swift may have released her new album Midnights but already Swift fans are looking for hints of her next album in her latest music video.
On Tuesday morning, Swift released the music video for Bewjewled,her second single off Midnights with the promise of "a psychotic amount' of Easter eggs.
Swift is well-known for teasing upcoming projects and past projects through her music and visuals.
On Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show,Swift told fans that Bewjewled had "the most Easter eggs" in the video, enough that Swift and her team needed a PDF file to keep track.
As midnight approached, Swifties (the name given to fans of Swift) got to work deciphering all the easter eggs the singer-songwriter left in the video.
Here are all the Easter eggs Swift hid throughout the video.
1. The nearly six-minute-long video opened and closed with instrumental versions of Swift's songs Enchanted and Long Live playing in the background, indicating Swift may be releasing Speak Now (Taylor's Version) soon.
\u201cThe music video for \u2018Bejeweled\u2019 also opened with \u2018Enchanted\u2019 and closed with \u2018Long Live\u2019 instrumentals.\u201d— Pop Base (@Pop Base) 1666671260
2. The costume and scene at the end of the video mimicked ones from Swift's Speak Now tour in 2011 and 2012.
\u201cIf this isn\u2019t a Speak Now easter egg, then I don\u2019t know what it is\u201d— Leslie \ud83c\udf03| \ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfd (@Leslie \ud83c\udf03| \ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfd) 1666671772
3. While in an elevator, Swift presses a purple button "3" potentially representing Speak Now. The elevator then moves to the 13th floor with the same color purple.
Speak Now is Swift's third studio album. Other buttons on the elevator seem to coincide with Swift's album cover art colors.
\u201cNO BC THIS IS THE BIGGEST SPEAK NOW TV EASTER EGG IVE EVER SEEN #BejeweledMusicVideo\u201d— taylor \u2728 (@taylor \u2728) 1666670880
\u201cHere's a visual breakdown of the elevator easter egg from the bejeweled music video. All signs are pointing to the next rerecord being Speak Now Taylor's Version.\n\n#bejeweled #BejeweledMusicVideo #TSmidnighTS #SpeakNow #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion #SpeakNowTV \n@taylorswift13\u201d— Carolyn Burt #MediaFest22 (@Carolyn Burt #MediaFest22) 1666673970
4. One of the ending scenes features Swift with Midnights collaborator Jack Antonoff holding a large key. In the past, Swift has used the key as a symbol of "vault tracks" otherwise known as the additional tracks off her re-recorded albums.
\u201cTAYLOR AND JACK HOLDING THE VAULT KEY REFERENCING THE VAULT TRACKS ON THE RE-RECORD ALBUMS OMG #BejeweledMusicVideo\u201d— \ud835\udcbb\ud835\udc5c\ud835\udcc1\ud835\udcc0\ud835\udcc1\ud835\udc5c\ud835\udcc7\ud835\udc52 (@\ud835\udcbb\ud835\udc5c\ud835\udcc1\ud835\udcc0\ud835\udcc1\ud835\udc5c\ud835\udcc7\ud835\udc52) 1666670992
5. In The middle of the music video, Swift wears a hood that resembles those worn in her music video for ...Ready For It off her album Reputation.
\u201cEvery Easter Egg in Taylor Swift's \u2018Bejeweled\u2019 Music Video\u201d— StatementTeam. \ud83c\udf2b (@StatementTeam. \ud83c\udf2b) 1666676932
6. While sitting on a clock, the time points to 3 am, which could be a hint toward her Midnights 3 am Edition or Speak Now being her third album.
\u201c@midnightsalbum 3 am \ud83d\udc40\ud83d\udc40\ud83d\udc8e\ud83d\udc8e\u201d— emma \ud83c\udf19\ud83d\udcab (@emma \ud83c\udf19\ud83d\udcab) 1666672235
7. At the end of the music video, Swift wears two hair clips that spell "SN" together.
8. Swift released the Bejeweled music video on October 25th, aka the 11th anniversary of her third album Speak Now.
\u201cBiggest EASTER EGG? She waited to release the Bejeweled music video with Easter Eggs on the 12th (12!!! MIDNIGHT) anniversary of the Speak Now confirming it\u2019s the next TAYLOR\u2019S VERSION! \ud83e\udd2f #TSmidnighTS\u201d— Zainub Amir (@Zainub Amir) 1666671111
9. Dialogue at the beginning of Bewjewled mentions several of Swift's songs.
\u201cThe dialogue script from the first scene hints at the rest of the re-recordings left in order? \n\nSpeak Not = Speak Now\nClean = 1989\nSwiftly = Taylor Swift [Debut]\nBye snake! = reputation\n\nThis order would also make the MOST sense #BejeweledMusicVideo\u201d— Zainub Amir (@Zainub Amir) 1666672470
