Walking pads are here to stay – but are they really worth the TikTok hype?

The pandemic era felt like a fever dream, with months filled with weird but wonderful phases from banana bread, sourdough starter fails to dalgona coffees, Tiger King binges and Zoom parties. Thankfully, some were rightfully ditched for good upon the return to normal civilisation.

That said, few stuck. One trend, in particular, continues to thrive across TikTok: Walking Pads.

If you've stumbled across the wellness corner of the platform, chances are you would've come across one of the 96.8 million posts shared by Walking Pad fanatics.

The innovative tech is heaven-sent for those living the hybrid-home-office life. It goes hand-in-hand with cosy cardio, a term coined by creator Hope Zuckerbrow that epitomises a more relaxed approach to cardio with toned-down elements.

The wholesome trend focuses on "indoor walking on a walking pad, in the comfort of your favourite loungewear or dressing gown, with a backdrop of candlelight and your favourite comfort TV show." Cosy cardio blew up into a global phenomenon last year after a move away from intense and vigorous exercise to a more enjoyable form of movement.

One fan of the Walking Pad gushed on TikTok: "I just put a walking pad in my room…I get up and do 45 minutes immediately…it’s been working out."

What is a Walking Pad?

For the blissfully unaware, a Walking Pad is a compact and foldable treadmill that can be used while working, watching a favourite series – and ultimately, allowing people to work smarter, not harder through multitasking.

They offer various speed settings to allow users to walk, jog and run, along with tracking features that help track progress.

Surprisingly, it's not a loud piece of equipment and the set-up is relatively simple and self-explanatory.

What are the benefits of walking?

There's no surprise that any form of exercise is beneficial with the NHS stating a brisk 10-minute walk a day reaps health benefits.

Additionally, achieving 10,000 steps a day is said to lower the risk of heart disease and early death, research suggests published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Julie Ward, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said of the studies: "These hopeful new studies show us that every single step towards making it to 10,000 steps a day counts to reduce the risk of death and heart disease. Even low levels of activity can reduce the risk of stroke.

"We encourage everyone to stay active for their heart and circulatory health by doing 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week."

That's not to mention mental health and menstrual cycle benefits to alleviate symptoms such as cramps, fatigue and bloating.

"Most people would suggest that during your period, it’s better to do the exercises you can tolerate, that are good for your body, and that you like to do," Flo Health explained. "For many people, the first day or two of their period may not be the best time to exercise. This is typically due to a heavier flow. During this time, you may feel more comfortable exercising at home. If the first few days of your periods are difficult, take it easy and make modifications to your workouts as needed."





How long does it take to achieve 10,000 steps on a Walking Pad?

The 10K goal is subjective to each person, depending on speed and whether the step count is being split across the indoor pad and an after-work outdoor walk.

On average, it takes someone around 85 to 100 minutes to achieve the full 10,000.

This doesn't need to be completed in one walking session and can be spread across the day during work breaks or even during the working day.

How to determine which Walking Pad is most suitable for you?

Walking Pads tend to be relatively similar in appearance but have different features depending on the person's goals.

Are you a beginner or a marathon enthusiast? How big is your home space? What is your budget? Do you want it to have tracking features to keep on track?

Take the R2 model, for instance, which features a digital monitor and phone holder for tech enthusiasts. Or the Z1 which is more suited for compact apartments with limited space.

Once you've determined what you're looking for, it's important to check out the reviews to ensure you're getting good value for money.

After all, not only is it an investment for your health, but a financial one too.

