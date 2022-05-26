Following the tragic school shooting in Texas the creator of the show Abbott Elementary said the number of requests she’s received for a school shooting episode is “wild”.

On Tuesday 24 May, an 18-year-old man opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He killed 19 children and two adults.

Quinta Brunson, the writer and star of mockumentary style school sitcom, Abbott Elementary, has revealed that since the fatal attack she has received requests for an episode about an active shooter situation.

Brunson spoke out on Twitter about the “wild” requests and asked people to put their energy towards lawmakers and politicians to enact change.

In a series of tweets, Brunson wrote: “Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write.

“People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they've elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment’.

“I can't ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no’.”

One person replied suggesting people direct their anger toward Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

They wrote: “They’re asking the wrong Abbott to do something.”

Brunson continued, asking people to see the flaw in asking for that when the real problem is that school shootings happen at all.

She said: “I don't want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we're not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it.”

In a follow-up tweet, she posted an example of one of the requests she’d received. The person suggested she “formulate an angle that would get our government to understand why laws need to pass”.

