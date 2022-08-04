Alex Jones, founder of InfoWars, faces a legal bill of millions of dollars after a successful defamation case brought against him by the families of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting - and that's just one of the many conspiracy theories he perpetrated.

A jury decided that Jones must pay $4m in compensatory damages, but will return at 8.45am on Friday morning to hear more evidence regarding any punitive damages they may want to impose.

Jones, 48, may be most well-known for claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was fake but there are plenty of others the far-right conspiracy theorist has speculated about to his audience.



Through his website InfoWars and show The Alex Jones Show, Jones has spewed tons of misinformation to his millions of viewers.

Here are some of the most absurd conspiracy theories he's shared.

Pizzagate

Although Jones did not create the 'pizzagate' theory, he did help circulate the conspiracy online.

The theory began in 2016 and alleged that a Washington D.C. pizzeria was involved in a child sex-abuse and trafficking ring. According the theory, several high-profile members of the Democratic party including Hillary Clinton were apart of the ring.

Jones shared the theory on InfoWars and tied the death of a sex-worker-rights activist to the pizzeria and the Clinton Foundation.

However, Jones was forced to apologize for participating in the theory in 2017 after there was a shooting at the pizzeria.

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax

In 2012, a gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary School killing 20 children between the ages of six and seven and six teachers.

While most of the world mourned the loss of children and called for gun-control, Alex Jones began advocating for the conspiracy theory the entire thing was orchestrated.

Jones claimed the entire shooting was a 'false flag' operation staged by the government to take away guns from citizens. He said everyone involved were 'actors' and it was a 'completely fake' event.

He has also said 9/11 and the Boston Marathon bombing were false flags.

The government is using chemicals in water to turn people gay

"Gay frogs" a popular conspiracy theory and meme comes from Jones perpetrating the government was putting chemicals in water to make people gay.

“The reason there’s so many gay people now is because it’s a chemical warfare operation, and I have the government documents where they said they’re going to encourage homosexuality with chemicals so that people don’t have children," Jones said in 2010.

A few years later Jones went as far to say the government was "putting chemicals in the water that turn the frigging frogs gay.”

"Gay Frogs" thus became a meme, a t-shirt, and a song.

Obama is the leader of Al-Qaeda

In 2016, Jones claimed former President Barack Obama is a "hardcore Wahhabist; he is al-Qaeda" on The Alex Jones Show and InfoWars.

Apparently, Jones got the information from a high-level government official but never had any evidence.

Abortion clinics harvest the organs of live babies for profit

In 2015, Jones claimed abortion clinics were taking live babies and harvesting their organs for profit, after a report was released about the US fudning a fetal-tissue matter collection program.

“We’re going to return the republic," Jones said. "We’ll never be perfect but my God we're not going to keep babies alive and harvest their organs. We’re not going to sell their parts for women’s cosmetics. We’re not gonna have Pepsi with baby flavoring in it.”



Then in 2019, Jones went on Joe Rogan's podcast to spew more inaccurate rhetoric surrounding the theory.



Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance was a satanic ritual

When Lady Gaga was scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017, Jones told followers to avoid watching it because she is the 'spawn of Satan' and part of the ‘New World Order’.

“They say she’s going to stand on top of the stadium, ruling over everyone with drones everywhere, surveilling everyone in a big swarm,” Jones said. “To just condition them to say ‘I am the Goddess of Satan’ ruling over them with the rise of the robots in a ritual of lesser magic.”

“The rise of the machines is here,” Jones added to his rant in 2017. “You are broken, you are fallen, and I squat on top of you and basically p*** all over you. Just like at the Hillary event, she wore the clear Nazi pure black uniform with the SS hat and the red insignia to again, flaunt it, rub it in, dominate you and say, ‘I am the dark one, I am the beast.'”

The government is controlling the weather

"Of course there’s weather weapon stuff going on,” Jones said on his show in 2013. "We had floods in Texas like 15 years ago, killed 30-something people in one night. Turned out it was the Air Force."

Since then, Jones has long-pushed the conspiracy that the government is able to control the weather and cause disasters.

Along with these seven, Jones also claimed Trump won the 2020 election and spread lies about voter fraud.

