Mum of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones for calling her 'actress'

The mum of a six-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook massacre confronted Alex Jones in court, on the second day of his defamation trial.

Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

"I wanted to tell you to your face. ... I am a mother, first and foremost, and I know you're a father. And my son existed," she said.

"You're still on your show today trying to say that, implying, that I'm an actress, that I'm deep state."

