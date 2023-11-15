Bakers have eyes on the ‘pies’ in bid for world championship glory

Judges have sampled hundreds of entries as they decide their verdicts at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Almost 500 pies, delivered by 78 butchers, bakers and other producers, were assessed at the event in Dunfermline, Fife, on Wednesday.

The 50 judges examine some of the 500 entries (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

As well as the traditional Scotch pie, there were entries in a number of other categories, including football pies and savouries, macaroni pie, steak pie, sausage roll, hot savoury, vegetarian savoury, haggis savoury, bridie and apple pies.

The 50 judges considered taste, touch, appearance and smell before reaching their decisions.

Sausage rolls were among the hundreds of entries (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

The winners will be announced by TV personality Carol Smillie at an event at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, in January.

Scottish Bakers, the association which supports the interests of Scotland’s bakery trade, organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate every day when making the products.