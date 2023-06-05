BBC News guest handles ‘amazing’ cat interruption like a pro

Those who criticise the BBC license fee may well have forgotten the fact that BBC News has provided us with some absolutely iconic gaffes and viral moments over the years – from Phil McCann reporting on a petrol shortage and Carol Kirkwood being taken out by a guide dog, to broken clocks and that iconic interview where a professor’s children stole the show.

Now, we give you a cat trying to jump into view, only to be expertly dealt with by its owner.

The incredible moment, understood to have taken place just after 5am on Monday ahead of BBC Breakfast, occurred as presenter Sally Bundock interviewed a contributor about the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming court case against the publisher of the Mirror.

The duke is seeking compensation over allegations Mirror Group Newspapers was involved in the unlawful gathering of personal information for news reports – including through voicemail interception colloquially known as ‘"phone hacking".

Putting a question to her Virginia-based guest, Bundock asked: “In terms of his [the duke’s] agenda, he’s looking to reform the way the press operates, not just in the UK but elsewhere in the world as well.

“He wants to make a difference, doesn’t he, that’s his agenda?”

It was around when the BBC broadcaster said the word “reform” that the cat can be seen jumping at the woman, before being quickly grabbed and put down on the floor behind her.

“Absolutely,” she replied, proceeding to answer the question as if nothing happened at all.

Legendary.

Sharing a clip of the interview to Twitter, TV journalist Scott Bryan said it was “just amazing scenes all round”:

Others loved it too:

Needless to say, when it comes to unwanted interruptions, the interviewee was not in the mood for "kitten" around…

Sorry.

