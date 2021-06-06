Presenter Beverley Turner ‘banned’ from This Morning after making misleading claim about Covid vaccine

Kate Plummer
Sunday 06 June 2021 14:45
news

Beverley Turner has been ‘blocked’ from appearing as a pundit on This Morning after sharing misleading views about the Covidvaccine, an insider has claimed.

According to a source speaking to The Mail on Sunday, the presenter was banned after she said there was no “long term data” about the efficacy of the vaccine and that getting the vaccine “does not stop you contracting or passing on the virus” during a live debate with Dermot O’Leary this week.

The source told the publication: “Production staff were told Bev is banned from the show after the comments she made... they couldn’t have her on again.”

During the conversation, Turner said: “There is a little bit of evidence to suggest that might minimise transmission but that’s because it ameliorates your symptoms.

“And if it ameliorates your symptoms then you are less likely to pass it on.”

O’Leary said: “The finest minds of science have, in an extraordinarily short amount of time, come up with this vaccine.

“It’s proven it’s working statistically. Why are you so cynical?”

Meanwhile, Ofcom received 122 complaints about the conversation - 53 specifically about Turner’s comments. And fact checking group Full Fact released a statement in response to her claims.

They said: “Multiple, reliable forms of evidence show that vaccines greatly reduce a person’s chance of contracting or passing on a virus.

“Studies have found that people given one dose of the Pfizer vaccine have a 70% reduced risk of becoming infected, both with and without symptoms, rising to 85% after the second dose. This data comes from testing healthcare workers who were tested for Covid every two weeks, regardless of whether they had symptoms.

“As to Ms Turner’s claim on vaccines not stopping people passing on the virus, the evidence suggests that one dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines significantly reduces your chances of passing on the virus to members of your household, if you do catch it.”

Responding to her alleged ban, people on social media were pleased efforts had been made to curb the spread of misinformation:

Meanwhile, Turner doubled down on her claims, posting this statement:

Oh dear. We’ve gone to ITV to see if the source is right.

Trending

Journalist has sex during radio interview for swingers club feature
2021-06-02T08:33:26.000Z
People think Trump had his pants on backwards during speech last night
2021-06-06T13:46:49.000Z
Hotel guests jeered at after getting mad over women kissing
2021-06-02T16:12:31.000Z
Bride dies at her own wedding so sister steps in to marry the groom
2021-06-03T10:34:09.000Z
A royal questioned if people knew Oprah and it backfired massively
2021-06-05T18:10:15.000Z
People are angry at wealthy landlord who drives luxury cars ‘for free’
2021-06-03T15:09:11.000Z
Greggs lets sausage rolls go cold on purpose, former employee reveals
2021-06-02T11:55:19.000Z
Man misinterprets ‘cheating’ text from fiancée and becomes a legend
2021-06-04T16:16:51.000Z
Walmart employee knocks out customer after being spat on
2021-06-04T21:18:26.000Z
A transparent pool more than 100ft above ground is making people ill
2021-06-02T06:08:27.000Z
OnlyFans star has heart attack after trying TikTok ‘dry scooping’ fad
2021-06-07T07:43:47.000Z
Influencer posed for pic in first-class, later spotted in economy
2021-06-02T20:56:48.000Z
Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ won’t are ruining Colombian rivers
2021-06-04T15:27:11.000Z
Venus Williams delivers epic response to reporter over press scrutiny
2021-06-02T08:25:57.000Z
Women branded ‘prostitutes’ for taking photos in bikinis at the beach
2021-06-03T14:54:29.000Z
Gary Lineker praised for ‘triggering gammons’ over BLM comments
2021-06-06T14:47:48.000Z
Chris Hemsworth’s uber-jacked arms spark debate about body standards
2021-06-03T09:27:46.000Z
Woman who died homeless had $884,000 sitting unclaimed in the bank
2021-06-04T09:56:35.000Z
Naomi Wolf got banned from Twitter – here’s some of her wildest tweets
2021-06-05T13:55:23.000Z
Daily Mail slammed for claim about ‘no go areas’ for white Brits
2021-06-06T08:02:27.000Z
Attempt to ridicule NHS doctor as a ‘masked sheep’ backfires
2021-06-05T15:47:37.000Z
Serbian volleyball player apologizes after making racist gesture
2021-06-03T17:53:16.000Z
Boyfriend uses a surveillance camera to catch cheating girlfriend
2021-06-06T11:10:48.000Z
Toddler goes viral for her sweary description of a goat
2021-06-02T13:47:04.000Z
Backlash after ‘OK Boomer girl’ shows off $2million flat
2021-06-04T07:59:16.000Z
Teen shows no hesitation as she shoves bear to protect her dogs
2021-06-02T08:05:24.000Z
Superman impersonator hit by bus while pretending to stop it
2021-06-04T05:58:30.000Z
Here is how to watch the rare ‘ring of fire’ in the UK and US
2021-06-01T19:33:25.000Z
Woman accidentally destroys apartment 14 hours after moving in
2021-06-02T20:11:01.000Z
Pizza thief’s genius life-hack goes viral on TikTok
2021-06-04T08:30:06.000Z
Customer told Burger King worker that her uniform was distracting
2021-05-31T09:03:36.000Z
Official said she was ‘sickened’ because candidate had adopted a child
2021-06-03T11:31:16.000Z
Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Lilibet Diana’s name
2021-06-07T07:47:33.000Z
Demi Lovato accused of double standards after ‘advertising Dr Pepper’
2021-06-03T13:21:58.000Z
Spoons boss championed Brexit – now he wants more EU workers in the UK
2021-06-02T13:52:30.000Z
American woman asks internet to explain what Wetherspoons is
2021-06-01T01:14:24.000Z
Man cheated out of £100 after managing to beat scam artist’s challenge
2021-06-03T14:18:38.000Z
Pokémon send rare cards to boy who sold his cards to save his dog
2021-06-01T12:01:31.000Z
Joe Biden criticised for saying an elementary school girl ‘looks 19’
2021-05-29T10:30:29.000Z
Man suffers horrific injuries after being mauled by 9ft alligator
2021-06-04T14:26:01.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Photo of JFK’s killer in military uniform gets Republicans in a tangle
2021-06-01T11:27:51.000Z
22 of the best reactions to the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather
2021-06-07T08:04:21.000Z
Male teachers wear skirts after boy suspended for wearing one
2021-06-01T12:25:00.000Z
HOA banned LGBTQ+ flag - so homeowner lit up his house
2021-06-02T15:43:17.000Z
White Madagascar teen told they shouldn’t cook African food
2021-06-04T11:04:49.000Z
David Schwimmer thinks Ed Sheeran should stick to the singing
2021-06-04T17:20:03.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
US TikTok fan living in UK shares weirdest things normal to Brits
2021-06-01T17:05:04.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
Woman’s emotional support dog was adopted while she was in hospital
2021-06-03T22:11:46.000Z
Rep. Boebert tried to blame Biden for cyberattack - and got roasted
2021-06-01T20:58:50.000Z
This optical illusion about white rabbits is leaving people baffled
2021-06-05T14:52:45.000Z
Trump mercilessly mocked after shutting down his blog
2021-06-03T08:55:44.000Z
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Eric and Donald Trump over blog failure
2021-06-03T08:25:18.000Z
Piers Morgan’s shot at Naomi Osaka backfired badly
2021-06-01T10:36:14.000Z
Trump is considering another ‘interesting’ idea to take down Biden
2021-06-06T10:13:02.000Z
The most complained-about moments in British TV history, ranked
2021-03-18T09:59:48.000Z
Girls, 9 and 4, crash parents’ car while trying to drive to the beach
2021-06-03T12:45:35.000Z
Man disguises himself so he could visit his ‘lover’ on her wedding day
2021-06-04T08:59:02.000Z
US Space Force unaware of who the good guys are in Star Wars
2021-06-03T22:15:59.000Z
George P. Bush roasted for attempting to win Trump’s approval
2021-06-04T07:53:16.000Z
Australian Aboriginal woman explains that she’s Black not ‘Mexican’
2021-06-01T07:39:33.000Z
Elon Musk boosted the ‘CumRocket’ cryptocurrency - people are confused
2021-06-05T12:16:45.000Z
Woman’s ingenious soy sauce hack for eating sushi goes viral
2021-06-05T11:07:34.000Z
Trump is back on Fox News and it was as bad as you would expect
2021-03-17T10:44:09.000Z
Disney fans shocked after spotting depiction of assault in Hercules
2021-06-02T13:33:28.000Z
Five types of relationships cats and owners can have
2021-06-05T07:16:21.000Z
Boat explodes after group ‘shout anti-Pride slurs’ at family
2021-06-03T09:00:15.000Z
Piers Morgan insists he’s not racist or sexist by tweeting Serena snap
2021-06-01T10:59:36.000Z
Woman accidentally sends underwear pictures to personal trainer
2021-05-31T10:30:47.000Z
Trump building prices slump as it’s ‘embarrassing’ to live there
2021-06-05T10:23:57.000Z
Student denied diploma after wearing Mexican flag to graduation
2021-06-04T19:13:20.000Z
Presenter Beverley Turner ‘banned’ from This Morning after vaccine row
2021-06-06T13:45:31.000Z
The $1.5m TV ad for Trump that was so bad it only ran once
2021-06-01T15:59:40.000Z
Jollibee customer shares how she was served a battered and fried towel
2021-06-03T22:02:13.000Z
Rudy Giuliani’s plug for MyPillow is called ‘human centipede of grift’
2021-06-04T17:43:27.000Z
First trailer for a new Anthony Bourdain doc has left people in tears
2021-06-04T12:29:52.000Z
Woman gets ultimate revenge on cheating partner in tattoo studio
2021-06-02T13:07:02.000Z
Richard Dawkins is getting mocked online for his bad literary take
2021-06-06T09:53:02.000Z
Why you should always tip food delivery drivers
2021-02-20T14:47:51.000Z
Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the a way baristas punish rude customers
2021-06-02T15:22:11.000Z
Difference between US and UK perfectly summed up by these two tweets
2021-06-06T08:03:42.000Z
Flight attendant reveals why pilots can’t eat the same meal on a plane
2021-06-01T15:15:34.000Z
Woman urged to call off wedding after fiancé sides with his mum
2021-05-29T14:22:03.000Z
Disabled woman brands family ‘sexist’ over how chores are assigned
2021-06-06T10:14:32.000Z
Man jailed for disguising himself and taking driving tests for others
2021-05-31T07:21:22.000Z
David Mitchell has given his take on the BBC’s Martin Bashir scandal
2021-05-29T11:29:46.000Z
Right wing politician says gay character in Cruella ‘ruined’ childhood
2021-06-01T09:05:31.000Z
Dogs are now wearing neon body armor to protect against hawks
2021-06-01T01:15:37.000Z
Calm app offers Naomi Osaka the most impressive show of support yet
2021-06-04T08:25:05.000Z
Medic reveals what babies look like in MRI scans - and it’s terrifying
2021-06-04T09:35:12.000Z
Cheat exposed after man she hooked up with leaves note for boyfriend
2021-05-27T12:05:28.000Z
Kanye West reportedly paid a bartender $15,000 just to chat
2021-06-04T20:56:54.000Z
Tucker Carlson mocked by Joy Reid over ‘medical Jim Crow’ claim
2021-06-03T15:00:10.000Z
Woman gets up at 5.30am to make insane packed lunches for boyfriend
2021-06-01T08:36:05.000Z
Matt LeBlanc looking like your Dad in Friends has become a meme
2021-05-30T07:48:11.000Z
Author burns her own books because she didn’t like the blurbs
2021-06-05T11:13:09.000Z
The name Karen has plunged in popularity after becoming an insult
2021-06-01T14:32:58.000Z
Anti-vaxxer Naomi Wolf pranked into sharing fake quote from porn star
2021-03-23T10:53:40.000Z