The chief operating officer of plant-based food company Beyond Meat was arrested and is accused of biting another man's nose during a fight.

Court records show 53-year-old Douglas Ramsey faces charges of “terroristic threatening” and third-degree battery after a fight that took place on Saturday (17 September) night as he left a car park after watching a football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

According to US TV station, KNWA/KFTA, a dispute between Ramsey and another driver ended in the vegan company's COO “ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose”.

The day after his arrest, Ramsey was released from custody after posting a bond of $11,085 (£9,711).

Beyond Meat makes plant-based burgers and other imitation meats using predominantly pea protein from yellow peas for texture, as well as beetroot juice for colour.

The irony of a COO of a vegan meat company biting into the flesh of a man’s nose has not gone over the heads of many.

On Twitter, someone joked: “In fairness this is beyond meat.”

Another quipped: “I was gonna joke that doesn’t count as “beyond meat” but it was… a bit on the nose.”

Someone else said: “I don’t think I’ve heard of anything more ironic than the COO of Beyond Meat attempting to bite a man’s nose off.”

“Sometimes alt protein just won’t cut it,” another joked.

Ramsey joined Beyond Meat in December 2021 following a three-decade-long career at the meat processing giant Tyson Foods.

