Bob's Burgers star arrested in connection with January 6 riots

Bob’s Burgers actor Jay Johnston has been arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 riots on the Capitol in Washington D.C. in 2021.

The actor, who has also appeared in shows such as Arrested Development, Mr. Show and the movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy was arrested in California.

According to court documents, Johnston is charged with felony obstruction of officers along with other misdemeanour offences.

Court documents explain that Johnston was witnessed on “public video, closed circuit television footage and police body-worn camera footage” and the FBI was also assisted by the public in identifying him after issuing a tweet with still images of the actor taken from the incident.

In 2021, reports suggested that Johnston had been “banned” from voicing his character, Jimmy Pesto Sr., on the animated show Bob’s Burgers after allegations emerged that he had been part of the insurrection on the Capitol.

It has been claimed in court documents that Johnston illegally entered the building via the upper west tunnel of the Capitol. It was here that some of the most violent attacks were perpetrated during the riots.

He is also said to have “assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water on the rioters’ faces” and to have used a stolen police shield from a Capitol officer while fights with the police were occurring.

According to the FBI, an attorney representing Johnston contacted its National Threat Operations Center on 8 March.

One associate of Johnston provided the agency with a message that confirmed Johnston was present at the Capitol during the January 6 riots.

