Burger King release burger that is just 20 slices of cheese and nothing else

A new item on the Burger King Thailand menu has gone viral for being the perfect meal for cheese lovers...

The "real cheeseburger" doesn't contain meats but instead gets its size from the 20 slices of cheese packed between the buns - and nothing else.

No sauce for anything, just pure cheese...

To get your hands on this food item, it will cost customers the price of 109 Thai baht ($3.1 and £2.41).

Given the insane amount of cheese, it's no surprise the burger quickly went viral on social media as people bought the item to try it out for themselves.









People have been sharing their reactions to this burger online, and let's just say some aren't exactly keen on trying the burger themselves.

One person said: "Who the f*** thought this was a good idea."

"20 slices of American cheese I think if you order this you become a paranormal creature," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "wake up babe, a new abomination against god just dropped."

"Death sentence for lactose mfs," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, others believe that because there is no meat or patty that it should be classed as a grilled cheese rather than a burger.

"So does this make it a grilled cheese?" one person asked.

Another added: "Well now… that isn’t a burger, is it? Grilled cheese on a bun."

"Forbidden grilled cheese," someone else commented.

Elsewhere, last year Burger King Germany sold pregnancy Whoppers with oddly popular food pairings such as a vanilla ice cream and olive burger to help with women's pregnant cravings.

