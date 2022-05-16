Burger King has released a new range of food to help satisfy women's pregnancy cravings, including a vanilla ice cream and olive burger.

In the run-up to Mother's Day in Germany (8 May), a select restaurant in Berlin sold pregnancy Whoppers with oddly popular food pairings that they gathered from a survey.

The survey from Burger King Germany gathered data from 1,070 women in the country between the ages of 16 and 45 and sought to reveal the "myth' around pregnancy cravings.

Fifty-eight per cent of the surveyed women were familiar with the phenomenon.

Seventy-six percent also said that the "resistance to pregnancy cravings is impossible and that they are simply too strong."

"This brought us to the idea to turn the most popular pregnancy cravings into pregnancy Whopper sandwiches. As a result, combinations like cucumber with jam or sausage with chocolate cream have been created – and expectant moms have enthusiastically tried them," said Klaus Schmäing, the director of marketing at Burger King Deutschland GmbH, in a press release.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The survey discovered that women enjoyed combinations such as cucumber and jam, fish sticks and applesauce, curry sausage, and fried herring.

Pregnancy cravings occurred in the second trimester and most frequently in the evening, the survey further addressed.

The creative Whopper's were created by Grabarz & Partner, Burger King's agency in Germany.

A campaign video also shows the amused and astonished reactions of expecting mothers, their kids, and their partners to their pregnancy cravings.

The campaign, which was promoted digitally through Burger King Germany's social media channels, garnered a lot of attention, with people being intrigued by the combinations.

One wrote: "Don't know why but I think that's gross but awesome."

"HANG ON A SECOND, WHAT?!?!," another added.

A third wrote: "Germany, why did you out American us. Then again, we did get the hamburger from your food."

In other Burger King news, from March to April 2022, the fast-food chain opened up a fully-vegan restaurant at its flagship store in Leicester Square, London.

The food options included a bakon double cheeze XL, the vegan cheeze and bakon royale, and the vegan chilli cheeze bites.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.