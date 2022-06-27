A fundraiser for an employee who received a goody bag from Burger King after not missing a single day of work has raised more than $150,000.

A clip of Burger King employee Kevin Ford went viral recently after he was seen opening a goody bag given to him by the company he has worked for for 27 years missing a single day of work.

Ford could be seen opening a goody bag from his employer containing a measly amount of trinkets, including a movie ticket for one and a packet of Reese's chocolate, sparking outrage online.

According to LadBible, someone commented: “This is so wrong on so many levels. Give him a week off with pay so he can visit his grandchildren. Just Wow.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, a fundraiser set up by his daughter, Seryna, has raised over $150,000 to say thank you to Ford for his service.

In the description for the fundraiser, Seryna wrote: “He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago.”

@thekeep777 He's Worked for the Company for Almost 3 Decades and Has Never Called Out!!!😵‍💫🥺😱😭 #Grateful #Dads #FathersDay #Loyalty #Honor #WorkersUnite #Rewards #Thankful #NorrinRadd777 #theKeep777

She continued: “My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement.

“In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren.”

According to TMZ, one of the top donors to the fundraiser was former SNL star David Spade who donated $5,000.

The total donation count stands at $157,067 at the time of writing.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.