GTA 6 LIVE: Pre-order and price news blow

GTA 6 pre-order and price update hopes seem to have been dealt a blow by Rockstar Games.



Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, recently confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for its 19 November release date, with marketing to begin this Summer and plans for physical editions at launch.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps, screenshots and pre-order announcements.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest breaking news, confirmed details and fan reactions as they happen.

ICYMI: GTA 6 pre-order and price news blow Rockstar Games seems to have removed IDs from the PlayStation database which sparked speculation about pre-orders and price being revealed soon. A dataminer discovered the IDs and this sparked widespread speculation as this usually happens just before pre-orders open for a game. Some gamers had been exploiting what seemed to be a glitch causing the game to appear in their 'recently played' lists. But another dataminer has since found Rockstar seems to have taken them down for now. @yAmethyst posted on X / Twitter: "The title IDs for GTA 6 have been 'delisted' by order of Rockstar; this means that anyone who had 'GTA 6 played now' no longer has it." It's claimed this will not have any effect on Rockstar's timeline for GTA 6.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Claim a free LSIA Vehicle Warehouse to get into the GTA Online Import / Export business, now through April 1. "This month's Community Series Showcase also features a free Special Vehicle each week. Get a free BF Ramp Buggy from Warstock through March 18."

Rockstar Games tribute to Lord Sear Rockstar Games has paid tribute to Lord Sear, a radio DJ and GTA actor whose name is Steve Watson, who has died aged 53. A social media post said: "Rest In Peace Lord Sear, Titan of NYC Hip-Hop and host of GTA 3's Game FM." On Lord Sear's Instagram, a post said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio - he was a force, a friend and family to so many of us. "Lord Sear's legacy in hip-hop runs deep. A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark along side hip-hop artist Kurious, before going on to the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, touring the world on Eminem's Anger Management Tour and spending over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family - he helped shape the culture at every level. "Rest easy, Lord Sear. The culture will never forget you. 🕊️" The cause of his death has not been shared. Eminem and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, have also paid tribute to him.

Hidden character discussion from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, a Redditor has posted a series of screenshots appearing to show the same character whose face is hidden in all of them. SolidxBill17 said: "I noticed that he was on purpose the only character who Rockstar was carefully not revealing his face. He appears six times, always next to important characters, and he is always seen from the back or blurred in the background. I'm just wondering why Rockstar wants us to notice this character but hide at the same time?" And others have been commenting with their takes. Wise_Old_Can said: "My guess is it's a guy who works for Brian Heder but is told to keep a close eye on / work alongside Jason Duval and co while they're smuggling or doing jobs for him." sstranger_dustin said: "We are at the last stage lmao." bruhz said: "His face is hidden because he's not facing the camera."

GTA+ update Rockstar Games has confirmed NBA 2K26 will be available on its premium GTA+ subscription service for a limited time. An update from the studio on social media said: "GTA+ Members also get 5,000 VC, six types of Skill Boosts for five games and a guaranteed Diamond Player Pack to help you build your squad with the special NBA 2K26 GTA+ Content Pack." It's available on the service from now through 20 April.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Assemble a look befitting a Wild West detective with the featured Red Dead Online Community-Inspired Outfit by u/ obnoxious_spaceman. "Claim it for free from the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. catalogue."

Gameplay feature spotted from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditor FaultExcellent3306 has spotted "buildings have different windows lit up on different nights" along with a number of screenshots illustrating this. And fans have been having their say on this in the comments. Santa_Ricotta69 said: "Cyberpunk does this too and nobody even notices." Droxcy said: "Probably just different emissive maps assigned for different sections of windows. That'd make the world feel real and believable instead of the same set of windows being mapped to emit light every night cycle." SalemsTrials said: "I think this is super interesting if really in the final product."

Ray tracing discussion from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, one Redditor posted a screenshot from trailer 2 with loads of notes on it and said they have "never seen a PS5 game with such advanced ray tracing before". KommSweet said: "Rockstar is showing off with this shot in trailer 2. In PS5 games, ray tracing is always limited to either one-to-two reflections per scene or its very low resolution / has lowered details. Seeing this shot in trailer 2 blew my mind when I first saw it. The amount of ray traced reflections are already super impressive but the real deal here is ray traced global illumination. It is what makes this game look so much better than any other game." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. marckh said: "I think Rockstar is bringing some seriously game-changing levels of optimisation in order to squeeze so much more out of the PS5 hardware than we've seen before and you can imagine how that will show up elsewhere, like render distance and NPC concentration." SpeedConstant9238 said: "The window reflection can absolutely be done without RT. Search up some Gran Turismo 7 gameplay in first person and you'll see it." templeofsyrinx1 said: "And that is why this game will be locked to 30fps lol."

GTA 6's most ambitious feature discussion from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit are discussing what the most ambitious feature Rockstar Games will be including in the upcoming title. Macsilver18 posted: "For me it will be like 50-to-70 per cent of NPCs we see in the open world are not generic NPCs but actually played by real actors and you can distinguish them very easily, the reason why I think it isn't impossible is because they've done this before in Bully. "It's not impossible but if they pull this off it would literally be the most lived in game of all time and I'm not even mentioning other stuff like mini games which could end up being better than actual games." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. OnlySmellz said: "The deadline of 19 November." Basemastuh_J said: "Advanced water height dynamics, high waves, low tide, flooding." ResidentResult1977 said: "Weather system involving disasters 🤔" QTAry said: "Evolving the wanted system from Red Dead Redemption 2. I think they have an easy home run with implementing an actual system where police look for you instead of omnipotently knowing where you are at all times." Comfortable_Train189 said: "That the stuff we see in the trailers is not scripted. GTA 5 trailers look way-way better and populated than the real game. NPC wise at least."

GTA 6 pre-order and price news blow Rockstar Games seems to have removed IDs from the PlayStation database which sparked speculation about pre-orders and price being revealed soon. A dataminer discovered the IDs and this sparked widespread speculation as this usually happens just before pre-orders open for a game. Some gamers had been exploiting what seemed to be a glitch causing the game to appear in their 'recently played' lists. But another dataminer has since found Rockstar seems to have taken them down for now. @yAmethyst posted on X / Twitter: "The title IDs for GTA 6 have been 'delisted' by order of Rockstar; this means that anyone who had 'GTA 6 played now' no longer has it." It's claimed this will not have any effect on Rockstar's timeline for GTA 6.

GTA 6 pre-order and price 'imminent' GTA 6 title IDs have been found in the back-end of the PlayStation database, according to PlayStation Game Size on X / Twitter. This usually happens just before pre-orders open for a game. Responding to a question in the comments about the potential timeline for this, PlayStation Game Size said: "To be honest, it completely depends on the publisher and it's not something I know for sure. "But I don't think there's going to be a long wait."

