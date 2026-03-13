New TV series Margot's Got Money Troubles premiered at SXSW on Thursday (March 12) and has received rave reviews from critics.

From A24, the eight-episode Apple Original series is based on Rufi Thorpe’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The show follows Margo Millet (Elle Fanning), the daughter of a Hooters waitress, Shyanne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and a former professional wrestler, Jinx (Nick Offerman), who ends up pregnant after having an affair with her junior college English professor and turns to OnlyFans to support herself financially.

As well as starring in the series, Elle Fanning is also an executive producer.

What are critics saying about Margo’s Got Money Troubles?

Apple TV

Since the series premiered, Margo’s Got Money Troubles has received favourable reviews, with a 100 per cent critics' score on film and TV aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of writing.

The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han said, "Its characters are memorable, sure, and their family relationships a bit unconventional. But this is a story firmly grounded in the real world, and all the more interesting for it.

"Rich in characters and sterling leads, Margo's Got Money Troubles is simply another solid streaming miniseries that is, like Margo herself, playing to its strengths to stand out from a crowded marketplace," wrote Esquire's Eric Francisco.

Screen Rant's Gregory Nussen described the series as "Sweet without being saccharine, optimistic without being unrealistic, and chock-full of distinct characters whose individuality never comes at the expense of the story, Margo's Got Money Troubles works harmoniously from the get-go."

"There's no denying that Margo's Got Money Troubles and this stellar cast will melt your heart. Yet overall, I just wish that the series could have been just as fearless and imaginative as Margo herself," said Mashable's Belen Edwards.

Indie Wire's Ben Travers gave the series a B grade and wrote, "Clichés are deployed with abandon. Heartstrings are tugged with relish. Conflicts escalate at a steady pace, so as not to scare anyone away from a comedy that pays lip service to real danger without ever considering a truly dark turn."

When will the series be released?

Apple TV

The first three episodes of Margo’s Got Money Troubles will premiere globally on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 20, 2026.

Elsewhere from Indy100, New Ryan Gosling sci-fi film scores 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, and The Bride! with Jessie Buckley is already 2026's most divisive film.

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