Confused rioter who chugged wine in Capitol claims he’s running for Congress

Here’s a riddle for you: what do you get when you cross a Trump supporter with extreme delusions of grandeur and a bottle of wine?

The answer? One of the lovely bunch in attendance at the Capitol riot who has announced he will be running for Congress.

Jason Riddle, who was infamously photographed chugging a bottle of wine that he found during the riots, has said he will run in the 2022 midterm elections against the incumbent Anne Kuster, and appears to be making a head start on his campaign.

Speaking to NBC, he said he had received messages from people asking him to run for office after they saw his photos and added that he doesn’t think his misdemeanour will negatively impact his campaign.

“In the long run, if you’re running for office, I guess any attention is good attention, so I think it will help me,” he said.

He added that being at the riots tells people he “shows up” and “keeps promises”, bizarrely, and added that his political slogan will be “let’s get back to work” (catchy).

Whether Riddle’s campaign will be a walk in the park, or more a wade through quicksand seems clear. He thought Kuster (who has served five terms) was a state representative until a reporter for NBC Boston informed him on camera that she is actually a U.S. representative.

He is also facing federal charges in connection with the insurrection and is banned from the nation’s capital, which might make it hard to show up for work, or the campaign trail. But perhaps he can wave from a distance?

“Despite my ongoing legal problems I’m supposed to live my life how I want to live it and that’s something I want to do so why not do it?” he asked.

We can think of a few reasons why.