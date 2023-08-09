Car crashes into the top floor of a house in bizarre 'intentional' incident

Plenty of people have been involved in road accidents, but few can say they’ve crashed through the top floor of a house.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a bizarre incident in central Pennsylvania after a car was launched into the air as part of an “intentional” incident.

They found the vehicle lodged in the second floor of a house on the 800 block of Alfarata Road in Decatur Township on August 6.

The driver was taken to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, while the three people who were at home inside the house at the time were evaluated by paramedics but were not taken to a hospital.

The Junction Fire Company was called to help out the Decatur Volunteer Fire Company and they responded and were on the scene “within minutes”.

The company posted images of the strange sight they were treated to when they arrived, as well as posting a statement on social media.

According to them, the driver had already left the vehicle and the people on the scene spent the next few hours removing the vehicle from the building.

The statement read: “Rescue Company took in a vehicle into a structure in Decatur Township this evening. Chief 17 arrived on the scene within minutes to find one vehicle on the second floor with the patient out of the vehicle.

“The Rescues crew stabilized the house and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole due to upcoming storms squad 5, Truck one, engine 2 squad 2, fame ems, police and parsons towing all worked together.”

The fire department also stated that it took the responders three hours to remove the vehicle from the building.

"(The vehicle) struck a culvert is about all we can officially say," a fire company spokesperson told FOX43, explaining that the car hit an obstacle intended to channel water past an obstacle by the road.

