Central Park has been turned into a Winter Wonderland after 19 inches of snow fell during the snowstorm hitting the east coast.

The iconic Manhattan green space turned white after the heavy snowfall, with locals seeing the iconic park in a whole new light.



More than 42 million people every year visit the park, which is the fifth biggest in the world.

It comes after Donald Trump went on a bizarre tangent about Zohran Mamdanient about Zohran Mamdani at a recent event, ranting about the recent snowstorm hitting the east coast and how Mayor Mamdani was joining New Yorkers on the street to help shovel snow.

