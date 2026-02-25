Tyra Banks' ANTM sparks 'trauma photoshoot' TikTok trend

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model dropped on Netflix earlier this month, lifting the lid on the experiences of past contestants from the early 2000s show.

While the show was a big hit for millennials, it's safe to say some tasks didn't age too well.

One of which, highlighted in the documentary, was model Dionne Walters. Walter's mother was a victim of gun violence that left her paralysed. During one of the 'crime scene' inspired photoshoots, Walters was required to pose as though she had been shot in the head.

Speaking about her experience on the show, the Cycle 8 contestant claimed the doc "knew about it from the application process, but they still chose to have me do this particular photoshoot that involved gun violence. I thought it was a coincidence at the time, but I don’t think it was".

Executive producer Ken Mok said on the show: "I take full responsibility for that shoot. That was a mistake. I look back now, and I think it was a celebration of violence. It was crazy. That one I look back on and I'm like, 'You were an idiot.'"

The internet inevitably did what the internet does best, and birthed a trend poking fun at the tasteless task.

People soon turned to TikTok with their satirical takes, with one humouring a hypothetical scenario in which they are allergic to dogs and being asked to model at the vets.





Another fake scenario saw one TikToker imply their friend had hypothermia – and then being assigned an ANTM task in minus temperatures.





@aldavincii Now all of a sudden my next challenge is in the snow 🤔😂#tyrabanks #antm #topmodels #americasnexttopmodel #nexttopmodel





A third hilariously captioned their take "fierce for grandma".





@saerijane Fierce for grandma





Meanwhile, another reenacted a photoshoot with a rotisserie chicken after telling producers their "aunt choked on a chicken bone".

@kevy0h only to get eliminated in the same episode 😭 #antm #topmodel #tyrabanks #nexttopmodel #americasnexttopmodel

At the end of the three-part docuseries, Tyra Banks hinted that ANTM could make a return.

"After the show I had so many big ideas for my life. I'm obsessed with pivoting and I live in Australia now. I feel like my work is not done. You have no idea what we have planned for Cycle 25", she shared in a confessional.

