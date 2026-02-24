Donald Trump went on a bizarre tangent about Zohran Mamdani at the most inappropriate moment – but no one is surprised.

Throughout Trump’s presidencies, we have (unfortunately) become accustomed to the wild rants he goes on , often bearing seemingly little to no relevance to the topic at hand.

One recent toe-curling incident took place during an event for families bereaved by violent crime, which Trump has declared “National Angel Family Day”.

During a speech, Trump ranted about the recent snowstorm hitting the east coast and how Mayor Mamdani was joining New Yorkers on the street to help shovel snow.

“It’s so crazy. You know, the mayor of New York, and he’s a very nice person. I met him, but his ideology’s not too good,” Trump claimed.

But, it seems he couldn’t even stay on the topic of Mamdani snow-shovelling for more than a few moments before being distracted by something else.

“We’re having a massive snowstorm right now and I heard that he’s asked people to come out and help shovel the snow. OK, so you get a shovel and you start shoveling, right? What the hell? You’re not gonna help too much, but you can help and... hello darling, how are you? No, right behind you. Look. My friend, right?”

The bizarre display sparked plenty of discussion online about Trump’s mental capacity.

“I'm still puzzled how anyone refuses to see this man deteriorating. Apparently that's only relevant if it's a Democrat,” someone argued.

Another asked: “America … how did we get here? This is so embarrassing.”

Someone else argued: “Trump is constantly losing focus as time goes on. Is he even aware of what he is saying at times?”

One person mocked: “That's fine, Sir. --- But this is the drive-thru at Wendy’s.”

