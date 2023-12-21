Passengers in London hit with travel chaos just days before Christmas

Hundreds of passengers travelling home for Christmas are stranded at London Euston due to cancellations across the UK.

Engineers are currently working on a fault with the overhead wires, forcing many people to head home and try again on Friday (December 22).

"Our engineers are responding to a fault with power cables affecting services," the official Euston social media pages announced. "Please check before you travel with @nationalrailenq and train operators before you travel and sorry for delays as we work to keep you on the move."

Replacement buses have been implemented between Northampton to Milton Keynes, and from Milton Keynes to Watford Junction.

Routes from London to Manchester are also affected due to a bag caught on a line between Stoke and Crewe.

Network Rail has acknowledged the issue and continues to update people via social media.

Frustrated passengers have since turned to X to vent their concerns and share firsthand footage.

























































Elsewhere, Eurostar passengers aren't have any luck either. Many trains from France have been cancelled due to last-minute strike action, leaving hundreds stranded across the pond.

"Due to a last-minute strike by Eurotunnel, no Channel Tunnel crossings have happened since 12pm today," a spokesperson for Eurostar said.

"Unfortunately, Eurostar has had to cancel all trains to and from London until 3.30pm as a result. Customers affected will receive direct communication about their journey and we recommend that travellers postpone their travel today if possible.

"We are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves, and any further updates will be communicated as soon as possible."

Over in Scotland, a train operator has "strongly" urged its customers not to travel on services to and from Edinburgh before mid-afternoon, as Storm Pia is expected to cause significant disruption.

Issuing "do not travel" advice, TransPennine Express (TPE) asked customers to delay their journeys in and out of the Scottish capital until after 3pm, as parts of the UK brace for high winds.

A yellow weather warning for wind came into effect at midnight and will last until 9pm, with forecasted gusts of 70mph to 80mph in northern Scotland – 65mph to 70mph on high ground – and 45mph to 55mph elsewhere in the country.

The warning also covers Belfast, Newcastle upon Tyne and Manchester.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.