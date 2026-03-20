Chuck Norris dies aged 86: Tributes pour in for Hollywood legend

Tributes are pouring in for mixed martial artist and Hollywood legend Chuck Norris following his death aged 86.

Norris had a black belt in several martial arts and went on to become the star of many movies, including The Delta Force and The Hitman - although, away from acting, he was best-known for his famous roundhouse kick, which became a social media phenomenon.

While it was reported that he has been hospitalised in recent days, his cause of death is not known.

In a statement, his family wrote: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.



"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.





"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.



W"e know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.



"As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time."

Within minutes, hundreds of tributes had flooded social media for the icon.

"Oh no! I can’t believe it! You helped shape my childhood as a martial artist! You will forever be missed! Legend!", fellow mixed martial artist Wonderboy posted.

"Wow. I'm so sorry to hear this. He was always so kind and warm. A true legend on a off camera", actor Mike Colter added.

"Rest in peace. We will miss you", one fan wrote, while another added: "Rest in peace legend".

Eddie Hall, also known as 'The Beast' reacted with a crying face and a love heart.

"Thanks for being such an amazing person and friend!", Ross Smith added.

Rest in Peace Chuck Norris, 1940 - 2026

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