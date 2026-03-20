Kylie Jenner doubles-down on music career by releasing new song with rapper Yeat

King Kylie is back.

It would appear that Kylie Jenner has been back in the recording studio as she features on a new single by Yeat.

The song 'Let the King Tonka Talk' is the new single from Yeat's upcoming double album, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe/A Dangerous Love), set to be released on March 27.

Her feature was announced by Yeat on Instagram on 19 March.

Jenner makes a brief appearance on the track where she delivers the breathy lines "Let King Kylie talk/I just walked inside this club, and all these b*****s, yeah they grabbin' on me," and then whispers "They could never."

This latest feature comes after Kylie revived her mid-2010s King Kylie alter-ego in October last year when she appeared on Terror Jr.'s song 'Fourth Strike'.

It was a follow-up to Terror Jr’s song "Three Strikes," which was featured in an ad campaign for the launch of Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses almost a decade ago.

Meanwhile, outside of her music features, Jenner has recently revealed her acting ambitions after she made a cameo in Charli XCX's mockumentary The Moment.

“I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100% want to do more,” she revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it,” Jenner added. “Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”

Jenner attended the Oscars last week with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Why Kylie Jenner wore the same Oscars dress design twice, and Timothée Chalamet stunned by 'personal' question about Kylie Jenner.

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