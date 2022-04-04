A comedian wore a helmet on stage at the Grammy Awards in a nod to Will Smith's outburst at last week's Oscars - but viewers felt so tired.

The comedian in question, Nate Bargatze, sparked debate with this outfit choice, with some claiming the infamous slap that occurred between Will Smith and Chris Rock is now being overplayed.

"They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during their joke parts," he said on stage. "It doesn't even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me," he said.

The clip was captured and shared online. "Attempted joke about Oscars slap at the #GRAMMYs," read the tweet.

After making the joke, he went on to say that the helmet was "stupid" and subsequently decided to take it off.



One fed-up viewer said, "Fr I barely cackled when I heard ts like we’re tired."



"no bcs everytime i hear a joke abt the slap i roll my eyes like i thought y’all were traumatized or sumn s*it like that," wrote another person.

"We are tired of this story. Can we move on already? Grammys trying so hard to increase their flop viewership this year," wrote another.

As a refresher, on March 27, Will Smith calmly walked up onto the Oscars stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife's hair. Jada Pinkett Smith shaved her hair last year after publicly revealing that she has alopecia, a condition that causes thinning hair and balding.



"Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," Smith yelled at Rock from his seat.

The fallout from the incident has been heavy with Smith resigning from the Academy and many people speaking out against the accomplished actor.

It should be noted that Smith has now apologized twice for his actions.

