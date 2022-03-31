Daniel Radcliffe isn't interested in talking about the onstage incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

During an appearance on UK's Good Morning Britain, the actor discussed his new comedy The Lost City and when asked about Smith slapping Rock at the Oscars decided it best to plead the fifth—though he did have an amazing take on the situation.

"I saw it. I'm just so already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about it that I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it," Radcliffe said.

The Harry Potter actor was also asked whether he has ever experienced "awkward moments" at awards ceremonies during the course of his decades-long career. To which he said, "I probably have. ... When you're going on stuff as a kid, you're never quite sure if the joke's with you or you're the butt of the joke."

"So you sort of have a mode of just being like, 'I'll just keep smiling and laughing and hopefully this'll end soon!'" he added.

Radcliffe is one of the few celebrities to refuse to insert himself in the Oscars situation that has everyone talking. Other celebrities have chosen the opposite and given their opinions, even though no one asked for them.

Rock's joke was in poor taste after he compared Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance to that of G.I. Jane. Jada, who has been open about living with alopecia, was visibly unamused and annoyed that she was made the butt of the joke. A mere moments later, Will walked onstage and slapped Rock in front of the audience and millions watching at home.

As he returned back to his seat Will notably said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth." Will then went on to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his work in King Richard. Rock has so far declined to press charges.

