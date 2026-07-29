Commonwealth Games closing ceremony to bring ‘joy, colour and unity’

Details of the Glasgow 2026 closing ceremony have been announced, with the organisers promising “joy, colour and unity” as the mantle for the 2030 Commonwealth Games passes to the Indian city of Amdavad.

Sunday’s closing ceremony, which takes place at the Ovo Hydro, will feature some of India’s biggest dance and music stars alongside a line-up of Scottish music icons.

The event will be headlined by Glasgow band Simple Minds, alongside a roster of Scottish stars including Cammy Barnes, Sandi Thom and Elephant Sessions.

The ceremony will also feature a three-act “handover segment” welcoming the city of Amdavad, in the state of Gujarat, as the Games’ next host.

This handover is more than a ceremonial formality - it's a spectacle that captures the spirit of two nations coming together on one stage Louise Mahon, chief marketing and ceremonies officer

This will begin with a theatrical performance to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, the national song of India and a symbol of unity, led by actress and Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Act two will present a twist on a classical Indian duet known as a jugalbandi, bringing together leading Indian sitarist Rishab Rikhiram and Scottish piper Ross Ainslie.

The finale is billed as a special tribute to Gujarat, the Indian state that will host the centenary Games.

It will feature some of the nation’s best-known songs, composed and performed by Shankar Mahadevan and his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, and Gujarati singer Bhoom Trivedi.

It will be the first time Manushi Chhillar, Shivam Mahadevan and Bhoomi Trivedi have performed in Scotland.

Louisa Mahon, chief marketing and ceremonies officer at Glasgow 2026, said: “This handover is more than a ceremonial formality – it’s a spectacle that captures the spirit of two nations coming together on one stage.

“From the power and poetry of Vande Mataram to the extraordinary dialogue between sitar and pipes, and a finale that brings Gujarat’s vibrant culture to life, we’re giving Glasgow audiences a first look at the scale and soul of what’s coming to Amdavad 2030.

The ceremony will bring to an end 11 days of sporting action (Martin Rickett/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Martin Rickett

“It’s a privilege to welcome some of India’s biggest stars to Scotland for the very first time and to send the Commonwealth Games forward with the joy, colour and unity it deserves.”

Chanda Singh, director TCM platform & ceremony director for the India handover segment, said: “Every moment of this handover was designed with one purpose – to make the Commonwealth family feel the warmth, energy and optimism of India.

“Through this handover ceremony, we wanted to showcase an India that is confident and deeply rooted in its traditions.

“Amdavad 2030 will celebrate 100 years of the Commonwealth Games and today’s ceremony is the first chapter in that journey.

“We are excited to welcome athletes, fans and nations from across the Commonwealth to experience an India unlike ever before.”

The ceremony will bring to an end 11 days of sporting action at venues across Glasgow, featuring more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations.

Fans can secure their tickets to the closing ceremony at glasgow2026.com/tickets.