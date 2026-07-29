Trump sparks outrage over Lindsey Graham funeral appearance with a single Tic Tac

US president Donald Trump, who had already been criticised for his tribute to the late Republican senator Lindsey Graham earlier this month, has now been met wish fresh condemnation after he was seen attempting to place a mint in his mouth during the South Carolina politician’s funeral on Tuesday.

Footage shared online sees Trump – who also seemingly fell asleep during the event - showing the Tic Tac container to Vice President JD Vance, who laughs, before unsuccessfully placing the mint in his mouth on the first try.

He manages to take one on the second attempt, and then turns to talk to Vance and treasury secretary Scott Bessent.

The whole interaction has since been met with condemnation on X/Twitter, with political commentator Jo Carducci branded Trump “f***ing disgusting”.

“Apparently putting a Tic Tac in your mouth wasn’t on the cognitive exam that Trump aced,” tweeted MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski:

One X/Twitter user wrote: “This is so embarrassing”:

And another said: “This shot is like a bit from Veep or The Office”:

Graham died aged 71 at his Washington, D.C. on 11 June following a “brief and sudden illness”, with the preliminary cause of death being an aortic rupture caused by hardened arteries, according to a report from the medical examiner of the District of Columbia.

It’s not the only moment from Graham’s funeral service to spark criticism, as Fox News host Sean Hannity used a section of his eulogy to heap praise on Trump.

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