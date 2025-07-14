Competitors head to beach in Scotland for European stone stacking contest

Stone stackers from all over the world are to compete in a European championship that will allow the winner to take part in a world-class tournament in Texas.

On Monday, the European Land Art Festivals (ELAF) began in Dunbar, East Lothian.

The event is attended annually by competitors from all over the world, with this year bringing stone stackers from countries such as Italy, South Africa, Switzerland, Poland and more.

The first competitions in sandcastle and sculpturing launch on Tuesday, with a number of workshops throughout the rest of the week.

Artist Michael Grab, aka ‘Gravity Glue’, balancing rocks on Bayswell Beach in Dunbar (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

On Saturday and Sunday, the European Stone Stacking Championships (ESSC) take place, with a number of competitions on the agenda.

Some of the feats include the quantity of stones successfully stacked within a time limit, artistic stone designs, and arch building.

The winner will travel to Llano, Texas, next year, where they will compete in the world championships.

Artist James Page is creator and director of the ESSC.

The festival involves using materials found along the coast (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

He said: “Competitors travel from all over the world for this, which is fantastic, and they all love the beaches of Dunbar because we’ve got the best stones.

“I think it’s going to be very exciting this year, with the winner set to travel to Llano in Texas.

“It’s always an exciting time for everyone. Even though it’s a competition, there’s so much camaraderie and encouragement between everyone, and that’s what’s really beautiful about it.

“It’s a community getting together, creating art in nature, and that’s about as good as it gets.”