Devil Wears Prada 2 fans lose their minds over purse popcorn bucket

Someone in the Devil Wears Prada 2 marketing department deserves a raise, because the sequel has just unveiled a handbag-shaped popcorn bucket – and it might be the most fashion-forward movie merch yet.

The accessory, designed to resemble a structured top-handle handbag while holding a medium serving of popcorn, has been introduced as part of AMC’s promotional push for the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

The cinema chain shared a first look at the playful piece on social media, alongside details of special early screenings scheduled for its Opening Night Event on 30 April.

Inevitably, it didn't take long for eager fans to chime in on the new addition, with one writing: "I’ve never wanted a themed popcorn bucket before. But THIS? It’s just brilliant."

Meanwhile, another user joked, "popcorn buckets becoming a whole cinematic universe now," referencing the peculiar design released alongside Dune 2.

Many took it as a memeifiable moment:









Even 20th Century Studios jumped in on the fun.

Others are already worried about their credit cards.

While some brought in other viral pop culture moments.

And if that hasn’t already sparked even more excitement, actress Lucy Liu shared in an exclusive interview with People that it was "impossible" to sum up the sequel in just one word.

"Well, I would say it’s going to be everything that everyone wants it to be," she shared.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theatres 1 May

