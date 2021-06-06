Daily Mail slammed for article claiming there are ‘no go areas’ for white people in Britain

A Daily Mail article has been slammed for claiming there are areas in Britain that white people may not enter.

The article, which was published on their website without a byline ran with the lengthy headline: “British towns that are no-go areas for white people: Muslim author’s study of mosques reveals children ‘attacked for being white’, parents making families live under Taliban-like rules and women who can’t leave home without permission”. It summarised the claims made in an upcoming book by writer Ed Husain, that areas like Bradford, Blackburn, Dewsbury and Didsbury had been described by locals as “no go areas” and are sights of racial violence.

“Ed stated that upon arriving in Dewsbury, he feels ‘as though he is in a different country and century,’” the lovely story read.

“In nearby Bradford, Ed was amazed by the lack of white English people in the city, and asked a Muslim taxi driver ‘where they are’”.

Right.

Unsurprisingly, people were confused by this portrait of Britain and took to Twitter to criticise the article. Some said the claims were ‘racist’ and others local to the towns and cities mentioned in the article said that they were actually more populated by white people:

It is not the first time the publication has run stories about “no go areas”. In 2014, it parroted claims made by the Chief Inspector of Constabulary that “parts of the UK are becoming no-go areas for police because minority communities are operating their own justice systems”.

In 2016, they published comments made by Hungary’s government (led by Viktor Orban) that migration had created 900 “no-go” zones in the EU.

Meanwhile the “no-go zones” theory, which is spread by global far-right pundits online has been widely debunked.

We’ve contacted the Daily Mail to comment on these criticisms and will let you know if they have anything to say.