Many women are subjected to ageism while dating as they grow older, making finding a suitable partner all the more challenging.

Nowadays, many people are a lot more vocal about their discrimination of older women, and make their views known.

One journalist took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a disturbing bio a man included in his online dating profile that included a separate bio for women over 30 and those under.

"I regret to inform that there is a terrible new dating app bio trend for ~30yo men," wrote writer Emily Kirkpatrick.

The first of the two bios read as follows: "To the women over 30, I am a successful business owner and I want to start a loving family."

The second, however, was less noticeably less focused on the potential of building a life together, with the man writing instead, "To the women 30 and under, I am hung, love long walks and I breed husky puppies."

Think this is gross? You're not alone. Many women commented pointing out how disturbing it is that this man decided to make his bio addressing women of different age demographics separately/

"This is demonic," wrote one person.

"I swear to god men write bios to impress other men," said another.

Hopefully, this doesn't catch on and become popularized among men on online dating apps.

