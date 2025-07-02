What is racketeering? Diddy verdict explained

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been found guilty on two of five charges in a sex trafficking case following a nearly two-month federal trial in New York, while being acquitted of the most serious count of racketeering.

After resuming deliberations on Wednesday morning (2 July), the jury returned a verdict finding Combs guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was, however, cleared of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking involving force, fraud, or coercion.

The rapper admitted to domestic violence but denied any non-consensual sexual acts or involvement in a racketeering conspiracy.

Racketeering generally refers to illegal activities carried out by a criminal organisation.

On Tuesday (1 July), the jury reached an impasse over the most serious allegation against Combs: racketeering conspiracy. In the afternoon, the jury told Judge Arun Subramanian that there were members “with unpersuadable opinions on both sides.”

Under the RICO Act, “racketeering activity” covers a range of crimes including bribery, arson, extortion, kidnapping, and drug trafficking. According to the Department of Justice, a conspiracy involves two or more people agreeing to commit an illegal act and taking steps to advance the plan.

The US government introduced this law in 1970 to target organised crime by holding leaders accountable for the actions of their associates.

The verdicts were as follows:

Racketeering conspiracy: Not guilty

Sex trafficking of Cassie Ventura: Not guilty

Transportation for prostitution of Ventura and others: Guilty

Sex trafficking of a woman known as "Jane": Not guilty

Transportation for prostitution of "Jane" and others: Guilty

According to Kelly Rissman of The Independent, after the verdict returned, Combs “turned to his family and dropped to his knees and prayed once the judge finished speaking.”

When the verdict was read, he “sat and shook his fists victoriously.”

As each juror was asked if this was a “true and correct verdict,” Combs looked at each one and nodded in acknowledgement.

When he rose from his knees, his family clapped and cheered.

Judge Arun Subramanian said he would decide later this afternoon whether Combs could be released on bond today.

