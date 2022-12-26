Elon Musk ‘makes visitors at Twitter HQ wait more than an hour’

Details of day to day goings on at Twitter have supposedly been revealed as part of new reports focusing on operations behind the scenes under Elon Musk.

Reports in TheWashington Post take a closer look at everyday workings under the new boss, with one claim alleging that Musk often makes visitors to the platform’s San Francisco HQ wait for more than an hour to meet him.

A person close to Musk told the publication that the CEO was "uncovering and solving and programming all night" after taking over the company back in October.

The source also said that Musk “doesn’t see from the zoom-out view at all” as he settles into life as boss of the social media platform, and alleges that the billionaire CEO also watches YouTube videos during meetings.

The CEO took over the social media platform earlier this year after purchasing it for $44bn (£38bn).

Musk took over as Twitter boss two months ago Carina Johansen / NTB / AFP via Getty

It comes after Musk spoke about Twitter’s financial situation, saying that the company is "not on the fast lane to bankruptcy anymore".

Musk said there is "still much work to do" after the company endured a chaotic start under his leadership, with the platform introducing an $8 Twitter verification badge and firing half of its workers.

The 51-year-old previously warned Twitter employees that the company may not "survive the upcoming economic downturn" – but he was more optimistic in a new interview.

Speaking on the All-In podcast, Musk said: "It has been quite a rollercoaster… It has its highs and lows, to say the least, but overall it seems to be going in a good direction.

"We've got the expenses reasonably under control, so the company's not on the fast lane to bankruptcy anymore."

He later tweeted: "Twitter isn't secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do."

Indy100 has reached out to Elon Musk’s representatives for comment.