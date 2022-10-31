People are missing out on government support for the energy crisis. The BBC has found that many customers with prepayment meters have not redeemed their first £400 vouchers to help with rising bills.

The vouchers were sent out from 1 October but the Post Office told the broadcaster that only 60 per cent of those eligible had redeemed the credits so far, which are valid for 90 days.

Some people are pointing to the weather as a reason as to why people haven't used them while there may have also been delays in receiving the vouchers, the broadcaster reports.

Under a government scheme announced in February and extended in May, everyone's energy bill will be cut by £400 over six months, with a reduction of £66 in October and November, and £67 every month between December and March 2023.



But people on prepayment meters who manually top up receive vouchers to do so.

A spokesperson for the business department told the Guardian: “The government has worked quickly to deliver the energy bills support scheme, helping a broad range of households struggling with energy bills this winter, including £1,200 direct payments being made to vulnerable households.

“We encourage customers to have their credit applied to their meter as soon as possible so that they can benefit from the scheme, which comes on top of the energy price guarantee which is saving the typical household about £700 this winter.”

