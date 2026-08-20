Glasgow transformed into Gotham City for filming of The Batman: Part II

Glasgow has been transformed into Gotham City once again for filming of The Batman: Part II.

The film set has taken over Glasgow’s Bothwell Street as final preparations are made for filming.

A glazing of snow sits in the middle of the junction between Bothwell and Wellington Street, and Christmas wreaths and a tree can be seen in the windows and in front of a Gotham City building.

The Bavaria Brauhaus on the corner of Wellington Street has temporarily been transformed into the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Gotham, and the bus stop just in front of it has fake timetables for Batman’s fictional city.

A camera crane and a variety of lighting and filming equipment were also seen on the streets around Glasgow city centre.

Eager fans gathered along the streets hoping to catch a glimpse of the batmobile or part of the action.

Bystanders took pictures with Gotham City signs and there was plenty of excitement about when rehearsals or filming might begin.

Filming will take place in a number of locations around the city this month, with road closures expected in the Newton Street and North Street area.

Glasgow’s Bothwell Street has been transformed as final preparations are made for filming of The Batman: Part II (PA)

Earlier this week, Gotham Police Swat vehicles were photographed in preparation for filming, alongside an American-style Gotham Police car and large lorries.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the latest instalment in the Batman franchise sees the return of Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, alongside Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The cast also includes Scarlett Johansson, Jayme Lawson and Charles Dance.

Glasgow’s Bothwell Street has been transformed as final preparations are made for filming of The Batman: Part II (PA)

The movie is the follow-up to Reeves’s 2022 film The Batman, which took more than 772 million US dollars (£570 million) at the global box office.

It is due to be released in cinemas on February 18 2028.

Glasgow has doubled as the fictional Gotham City a number of times previously, including in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, The Batman (2022) and The Flash (2023).