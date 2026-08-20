Just days after outgoing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt raised eyebrows for suggesting US president Donald Trump should be thanked for making America more affordable, the 80-year-old told attendees at a rally in Long Island, New York that he’ll “never apologise” for high gas prices brought about by his war in Iran.

Speaking on Friday, the convicted felon said: “For you to pay a little bit more for your gasoline, just remember, you’re doing it so a very evil country cannot have… a country, really, it’s the number one state sponsor of terror in the world, we don’t want to have them have nuclear weapons.

“So remember that, when you have to pay a little bit more, you’re at $4. It’s OK, I mean, it’s… I’m not… I’m not… I’ll never apologise; I did the right thing.”

And the Republican’s unapologetic stance has generated quite a reaction on social media.

Polling USA tweeted: “Thank you Donald for the incredible sound bite that’s about to get played everywhere”:

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, said: “I dont [sic] remember Trump saying during the campaign that we would be paying more for gas to fund a new war”:

Another X/Twitter account said Trump’s second term as president “has been nothing short of a colossal rugpull”:

Anti-Trump organisation Home of the Brave shared a side-by-side comparison of remarks made by the Republican in January 2024 with his Long Island speech:

And MeidasTouch itself also contrasted the comments with those made on the campaign trail:

Criticism was levelled at the crowd, too, with podcaster D’andre Williams commenting: “They clapped. He openly just admitted that he failed one of his biggest campaign promises….and they clapped”:

“They’re hotting and hollering for higher gas prices! They’re actually cheering,” another X/Twitter user wrote:

And author Joyce Carol Oates said it was “curious that anyone would applaud rising prices which [Trump] usually attributes to Biden”:

The remarks were made in the same rally speech which saw Trump announce that he would be “declaring the Hormuz strait a territory” of the US “pretty soon”.

“After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated... pretty soon I will be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.

“Essentially, that’s what it is. We have the blockade. No ships get through unless we want them to,” he said.

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