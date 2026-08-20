When does Outer Banks season 5 come out?

Outer Banks is returning for a fifth and final season.

Set in the coastal Outer Banks of North Carolina, the series follows two groups of teenagers (the "Pogues" working class locals and "Kooks" the wealthy upper class residents) on the hunt of a lost treasure - and all the action drama that arises from this adventure.

The.show first premiered on Netflix back in 2020, and six years on and 50 episodes later, the series is coming to an end.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season:

What is the season 5 plot?

When we return for Season 5, we see the aftermath of tragic loss of JJ in Morocco where the Pogues have reached their "absolute breaking point," as they're stranded far away from home, have lost the Blue Crown, and are still faced with "familar threats."

"With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good," the plot synopsis reads.

"Their mission is now a desperate race to reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning. It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time."

Who is in the cast?

Outer Banks. (L to R) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Chase Stokes as John B, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in season 5 of Outer Banks.

Season 5 sees the return of stars Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Austin North (Topper), Fiona Palomo (Sofia), J. Anthony Crane (Chandler Groff) and Cullen Moss (Shoupe).

When is the release date?

Outer Banks. (L to R) Madison Bailey as Kiara, Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 505 of Outer Banks. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2026

The fifth and finals season of Outer Banks will be released on Netflix on August 20.

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