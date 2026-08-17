Trump jokes he's 'concerned' Karoline Leavitt likes her children more than him

Donald Trump joked that he’s “concerned” Karoline Leavitt likes her children more than she likes him – but people think his narcissism jumped out.

Last week, the surprise announcement came that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will be leaving her role at the end of August after 20 months of working with Trump.

According to Trump’s Truth Social post announcing the news, Leavitt was leaving “so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect”.

But, based on recent remarks, he is perhaps not quite as OK with her decision as he made out.

“I found out she likes her children more than she likes Trump, I’m very concerned about that,” Trump responded to a question about Leavitt leaving.

While the remark was meant as a joke, people think there is some truth to it.

“Donald Trump’s level of narcissism will be studied for decades to come,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “This is messed up on so many levels.”

Someone else commented: “Megalomania- referring to yourself in the third person; Classic hard-core Communist thinking- loyalty and affection to the Leader come before family ties.”

“I would f**king hope she does,” another argued.





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