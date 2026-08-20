Trump administration’s latest funding cut met with condemnation: 'Was it worth it?'

As if Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) cutting ‘wasteful’ government spending – including accidentally cutting Ebola prevention - wasn’t controversial enough, the Republican’s administration is now under fire for reportedly cutting scientific grants for research into Alzheimer’s disease.

According to The Guardian, at least three grants totalling $15 million were cancelled by the US government between Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia and the University of Pittsburgh, and were meant to explore the impact of discrimination such as racism on the long-term health of the brain.

Andrea Russo, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh, told the outlet: “We don’t actually measure structural racism. We use that as a framing for why one population is at such high risk.

“We can’t come up with an intervention that’s going to stop structural racism – wish we could.”

A 2020 fact sheet from the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, an affiliate of the Alzheimer’s Association, states African Americans are around two times more likely than white people to have Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and Hispanics are about one-and-a-half times more likely than white people to have the condition.

The news has been met with condemnation online, with evan loves worf tweeting: “Can a single Trump supporter tell me why this is good”:

One account wrote: “Do you still feel proud of not voting for Kamala Harris? Was it worth it?”:

Commentator James Tate said: “Welcome to project 2025. They don’t give a s*** about you”:

It was branded “evil” by one X/Twitter user:

And another said of Trump: “Genuinely f*** him bro”:

The Department of Health and Human Services has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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