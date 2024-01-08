What was in the Golden Globes $500,000 gift bag?

The Golden Globes have been and gone for another year with several A-listers taking home their elusive gold trophies. Luckily for others, they didn't go home completely empty-handed, and instead, left with a lavish bag of goodies worth $500,000.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the luxury magazine Robb Report joined forces with the ceremony with goodie bags for the most glamourous guests and presenters.

Some of the gifts were said to include custom sneakers, celebrity tattoo sessions, private pizza-making classes with a renowned chef and yacht charter invites.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any grander, it was also reported to include a $69,000 pair of emerald earrings and travel opportunities including a two-night stay in Burgundy, France, private surf lessons in California, a wine experience in Houston and an all-inclusive stay in New Zealand.

The outlet will reportedly donate to the Golden Globes Foundation, which contributes to a range of nonprofits.

However, this specific goodie bag was not gifted to all attendees, according to USA Today.

"Totaling half a million dollars, Robb Report’s Golden Globes gift bag offers an exquisite selection of products and exclusive experiences, thoughtfully curated across several categories," a press release read.

"Presented as ‘The Ultimate Gift Box,’ inside recipients will find a Metier Marrakech Brown Suede Bag and ‘The Ultimate Gift Book,’ a comprehensive guide detailing the full list of gifts featured, which allows recipients to select what offerings they would like to accept."

The Golden Globes saw Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things and Barbie bagging multiple awards, with Christopher Nolan winning his first after six nominations.

Meanwhile, Beef, The Bear and Succession were the big winners in the TV categories.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.