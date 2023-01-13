Grenfell's firefighter heroes are suffering from the same tragic illness

Firefighters who heroically saved lives during the Grenfell Tower fire have since been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

According to an investigation by the Mirror, up to a dozen of firefighters who responded to the 2017 fire, which killed 72 residents, are suffering with rare cancers including digestive cancers and leukaemia, because of being exposed to contaminants in the fire

A fire service source reportedly told the publication: “We are expecting some really depressing data to be revealed soon. It’s shocking.”

A 2019 study by the University of Central Lancashire found soil contamination from the disaster caused by the fire could lead to an increased risk of cancer and respiratory problems of those living in the area.

And research earlier this week by the Fire Brigades’ Union and the University of Central Lancashire found firefighters are at least twice as likely to be diagnosed with cancer if they notice soot in their nose or throat.

Meanwhile, as some cancers take up to 25 years to appear, it is feared more cases will be diagnosed in years to come.

Campaigners, politicians and other people were devastated by the news:

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson told the publication: “Our firefighters must be as safe as possible when doing their jobs and we are currently involved in two studies to investigate the possible impact of contaminants on health, including one directly linked to the Grenfell Tower fire.

“All firefighters and officers who attended Grenfell have been invited to take part in the research project, which carefully monitors their health even after they retire or leave the service.

"Staff also have access to our occupational health service to support them through periods of ill health.”

Terrible news.

