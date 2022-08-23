A man is suing his company after a work 'pub golf' night out forced him to have half of his skull removed.

Mike Brokie, who is still serving as manager at the company, according to LinkedIn, is filing the £200,000 ($237,000) lawsuit against auditing giant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

He alleged they "encouraged excessive consumption of alcohol," which resulted in his severe head injury, claiming it was "clearly foreseeable" that someone may get seriously injured at the event.

Speaking about the incident in 2020, he told ITV: "Doctors and the police came to the conclusion that I fell over and didn't use my hands to break the fall so I ended up hitting my head on the floor.

"The next thing I remember was four weeks later."

After being kept in an induced coma, Brokie was forced to have half of his skull removed, which has since left him with "persistent cognitive symptoms".

Doctors said he was "a walking miracle."

Court documents seen by the Financial Times said employees were encouraged to drink at every bar they visited. After allegedly facing "very heavy pressure" from management to attend the night out, workers were handed scorecards to note how many sips it took to finish a drink.



The man from Reading said he drank so much that he blacked out and was found lying in the street.

PwC stopped the event after seven years, after Brokie's life-changing injuries, according to the court documents.

A spokesperson for PwC told the Financial Times: "We are unable to comment on the specifics of a matter that is subject to ongoing legal proceedings."



PwC is yet to file a defence in the case.

