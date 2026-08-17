Hayden Panettiere dies aged 36: Tributes pour in for Heroes and Scream star

Hayden Panettiere has died. The actress, who was best known for roles in Heroes, Nashville and the Scream movies, was 36.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” Panettiere’s father, Skip said in a statement to ABC News. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

No cause of death or further information about her death has been shared.

Panettiere first gained recognition for her role as Claire Bennet in the NBC sci-fi drama Heroes, who was a high-school cheerleader with the power to regenerate from injuries. She starred in the series from 2006 to 2010.

After the news of her death was announced, tributes from celebrities and fans have been pouring in on social media.

A few weeks after interviewing her, Jay Shetty remembered the actress and spoke about their 'moving' conversion, saying their “friendship had just begun”.

“I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year. My love and condolences to her family and fans,” he wrote in the comment section of Variety’s Instagram post on the actor’s death.

7th Heaven’s Beverley Mitchell described Hayden Panettiere as a “bright light” as she paid tribute to the Heroes star.

“Praying the news is wrong! You are such a bright light and soooo loved!!!!” she wrote in a comment on Panettiere’s final Instagram post.

Rosie O’Donnell shared a photo of Panettiere from the 2006 film Bring It On: All or Nothing, and wrote on Instagram: “Oh my god – heartbroken”.

Singer JoJo described the news of Panettiere's death as “devastating”, adding: "I am so sorry to hear of her passing. Oh my god.”

Selma Blair left a series of emotional messages on Hayden Panettiere’s final Instagram post, which was posted in July.

“I love you. Don’t be gone. Don’t be gone. Please. Please,” Blair wrote on Panettiere’s last Instagram post.

Fans also paid tribute online and remembered some of their favourite moments from Panettiere’s acting career.





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