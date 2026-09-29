Karoline Leavitt attempted to criticise the Democrats and it backfired instantly – all because of basic mathematics.

When former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt quit her job a few months ago, people may have assumed we might have seen the last of her, but apparently not.

Just weeks out from the November midterms, the Republicans seem especially anxious that all hands on deck are conveying an anti-Democrat message, even from someone who doesn’t work for the Trump administration anymore.

In an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, Leavitt claimed: “The Democrats are always incredibly disingenuous. They campaign as moderates, they do 360s on every single policy position they have to try to appeal to common-sense, good-hearted Americans. But then when they are elected, they govern as complete radical, extreme, liberal lunatics.”

It didn’t take long for people to point out the mathematical flaw in Leavitt’s suggested claim that the Democrats backtrack – 360 degrees is a full turn.

“Former math teacher here. Oh my god,” someone wrote in response.

Another person posted a handy diagram for Leavitt’s reference.

One pointed out: “A 360 brings you back to the same position. This woman is a damn idiot.”

Another person asked: “360? [Karoline Leavitt], you must mean 180. Is this who Trump refers to as low IQ?”

“360 degrees brought to you by the party that wants to eliminate the Department of Education,” another remarked.

“Much to consider, Karoline,” someone else mocked.





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