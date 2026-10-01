GTA 6 LIVE: New map and region details revealed

Fresh GTA 6 map and region details have been officially revealed - and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game is going to be absolutely massive.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases next month on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

Rockstar Games has been sending out "care packages" filled with exclusive GTA VI merch to content creators and some publications too ahead of the game's launch.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Fresh GTA 6 map and region details revealed New GTA 6 map and region details have been revealed by Game Informer. GTA 6 is set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, with Vice City a parody of Miami.

The map is split into six different regions, which are Vice City, Ambrosia, Grassrivers, Leonida Keys, Mount Kalaga National Park and Port Gellhorn. The story will take players across each of these different regions. Leonida will be twice the size of Los Santos.

Rockstar Games sends creators and outlets GTA 6 'care packages' Rockstar Games has been sending out GTA 6 "care packages" filled with exclusive merch to content creators and some media outlets ahead of the game's release. The contents of some of the boxes vary but merch items include t-shirts, jumpers, hats and stickers.

GTA 6 releases next month We're now in October - which means GTA 6 releases next month. The countdown continues with just 49 days to go until its release.

New GTA 6 screenshots stun gamers 12 new GTA 6 screenshots were shared by Game Informer and gamers online have been left absolutely stunned by them. Redditor ADeadlyAlien reposted the screenshots on Reddit and the post has 5k upvotes at the time of writing with loads of comments. ZookeepergameProud30 said: "I can't f*****g wait for this game guys 😭😭😭 LOOK AT THOSE CLOUDS." TheNefariousness said: "That cropduster pic reminds me of the GTA 5 trailer, also had a cropdusting plane there." SmellyMcSmelly said: "Mmmm that waterfall bridge one. Cannot wait to walk around there." mross88 said: "I'm calling it, they will have Bigfoot in this game." l_ftd said: "Can't wait to disturb the calm and tranquility of those casually walking through the wilderness with my supercar whose off road capacities I will be testing over that bridge."

50 days until GTA 6 releases There are now just 50 days to go until GTA 6 releases. We're nearly there...

Huge new GTA 6 gameplay features and screenshots revealed Huge new GTA 6 gameplay details and screenshots have been revealed by Game Informer. The publication shared 12 new screenshots, including images of Vice City and Leonida landscapes, activities Jason and Lucia can do including sunbathing and hiking, and some of the wildlife that will feature in the game. It's also been confirmed there will be tropical storms and hurricanes in the game, there are more than 170 different species of animal that can be found, and there is an "unprecedented level of detail and nuance" with NPCs. GTA 6's setting of Leonida split into six different regions is twice the size of Los Santos, activities include billiards, mini-golf and zoos, and the game is encouraged to be played multiple times through as the smallest of actions can have a significant bearing on the story.



Rockstar Games post Rockstar Games has shared an update about Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Rebuild Maggie Fike's operation in Red Dead Online Moonshiner Story Missions and enjoy the aftertaste of 3x RDO$, Role XP and XP through 5 October. "Plus, get 3x RDO$ and XP on Free Roam Missions and the Featured Series."

Key GTA 6 gameplay feature quietly confirmed A key GTA 6 gameplay feature has been quietly confirmed. Game Informer is running GTA 6 as the main cover feature for its latest issue, #382, and it will include exclusive new interviews, screenshots and details about the game. Promoting this, a Game Informer article confirmed "advanced weather systems that simulate Florida's less sunny weather phenomena" will be included. This is something that has been heavily rumoured but has now been confirmed. Even more details about GTA 6 will be revealed once Game Informer's coverage goes live.

Brand new GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia revealed Brand new official GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia from Rockstar Games has been revealed. Game Informer is running GTA 6 as the main cover feature for its latest issue, #382, and Rockstar has created artwork specifically for the magazine.

The issue will also include "12 new, exclusive screenshots accompanying the cover story" of GTA 6's "sights and people". Game Informer has a long running history of featuring Grand Theft Auto games on its front covers.

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