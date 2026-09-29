Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep in the middle of a White House press event again and people made a meme out of it.

In what is becoming somewhat of a routine for the US president, Trump was once again seen with his eyes closed in the chair behind the iconic Oval Office Resolute Desk, while everyone around him continued on as if nothing out of the ordinary was happening.

The latest iteration of Trump’s daytime nap came during an event to announce plans for a new $15 billion steel plant in eastern Iowa.

It was with some irony that Trump mentioned “Sleepy Joe Biden” (his pejorative nickname for his presidential predecessor) during the announcement, before handing over to others in the room and getting rather sleepy himself.

Two clips were stitched together between the “a few moments later” meme from SpongeBob – the first showed Trump saying “Sleepy Joe Biden, have you heard of him?” and it ended with Trump fast asleep in his chair.

“Beyond f**king parody,” someone commented.

Another wrote: “I’m seeing a pattern.”

One user suggested: “We’re two months away from a face plant. Max.”

Someone commented: “Commander in Sleep.”

One person mocked: “It’s just a 2 minute blink guys!”

Someone else wrote: “Laughing in Canadian.”

“SLEEPY DONALD TRUMP,” another said.

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