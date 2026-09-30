Joe Rogan shares his fears over the future of AI: ‘We’re in trouble’

Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on the potential dangers of AI, warning that “we’re in trouble”.

Speaking to guest Sam Morril on his podcast, which was released on September 29, Rogan discussed AI and implications for the future.

Rogan spoke The Joe Rogan Experience about AI, saying: “This is 1984 on steroids. It’s also The Terminator on steroids and also The Matrix.

“We don’t have any idea where it’s gonna go. I think we’re in trouble.”

The podcast host went on to say: “I think we’re in a level of trouble that right now we think it’s manageable… they’re breaking into websites, it’s no big deal, but what about when they take over the power grid?”

Rogan was speaking on the same week OpenAI formally apologised after an autonomous AI agent breached an Australian government website.

It comes as experts in the field warn against the dangers of AI and allowing it to continue to develop at its current rate without sufficient guardrails.

However, US president Donald Trump has attempted to downplay the concern, calling it a “hoax” and suggesting AI be referred to instead as “super intelligence”.

In turn, Mark Zuckerberg used that very term, seemingly in a bid to ‘suck up’ to T rump – and got mercilessly ripped for it .

Rogan is far from the only person to share their fears about AI over recent times. In fact, Sam Altman was one of the leaders of three major artificial intelligence firms who warned about the possible dangers of artificial intelligence in the future at the UN recently, and his comments are pretty terrifying.

Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, was one of the figures who spoke about how rapidly evolving AI models could soon self-improve and prove a risk to global security by bypassing human oversight.

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